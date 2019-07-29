This year McGraw Milhaven will be kicking off our annual Radiothon early with a special opportunity to donate and win!

St. Louis Men’s Group against Cancer Donation:

For every $100.00 donation you will receive either two tickets to a pre-season Blues game OR four tickets to the September 23rd, Cardinals vs. D-Backs game.

And with your tax deductible donation You will also be entered in a drawing to win Dinner for Two at Grand Tavern by Award winning Chef David Burke and two tickets to Hamilton at the Fabulous Fox Theatre.

Go to KTRS.COM and look for the McGraw STLMGAC Radiothon donation button.

Please click the donate button below to give and to be entered to win

