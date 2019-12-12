Las Vegas, NV (AP) Joe Biden is joining his top Democratic presidential rivals in pledging to end for-profit migrant detention centers.

Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign also acknowledged “pain” caused by deportations, including during the Obama administration when Biden served as vice president. The statement was included in an immigration policy proposal released Wednesday. The plan also calls for spending $4 billion to reduce migration from Central America by stabilizing the governments and economies of the region.

Biden also pledged to reverse the Trump administration’s crackdown on migrants seeking asylum. Biden does not, however, propose decriminalizing border crossings by migrants who are not claiming asylum.