by St. Louis Blues / Press Release
Hey St. Louis! We’re taking the Stanley Cup down Market Street like we’ve always dreamed!
Be there to see the St. Louis Blues’ 2019 Championship Parade and Rally, which will begin Saturday, June 15 at noon in downtown St. Louis.
The parade begins at 18th and Market Street and will continue until Broadway. Immediately after the parade, Blues players, alumni, team executives and other special guests will lead a celebration under the Gateway Arch.
Fans are welcome to view the parade along the entire route on Market Street. Visitors to the Gateway Arch can enter the park grounds via three security access points: two in Luther Ely Smith Square (located on 4th Street between Market and Chestnut) and one in the north grounds of the Gateway Arch.
Concessions stands will sell soda, water and beer (cash only) on the Arch grounds. Soft-sided coolers with sealed, non-alcoholic beverages are allowed inside the park (no glass).
Fans are encouraged to arrive early, be mindful of downtown road closures and take their time finding parking or use public transportation. Recommended stops for Metrolink are 8th & Pine and Laclede’s Landing stations. Rideshares should drop off at 14th & Olive Street or 20th & Market Street for access to the parade, or 8th & Clark Street for access to the civic celebration of the Arch.
Events will take place rain or shine.
The parade and rally will also be televised live on FOX Sports Midwest and streamed live on FOX Sports GO. Coverage will include play-by-play announcer John Kelly, Hall-of-Famer Bernie Federko, TV analyst Darren Pang, Blues Live host Scott Warmann, former Blues defenseman Jamie Rivers and reporters Erica Weston and Andy Strickland. The parade will also re-air Sunday at 8 p.m. CT on FOX Sports Midwest.