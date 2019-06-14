by St. Louis Blues / Press Release

Hey St. Louis! We’re taking the Stanley Cup down Market Street like we’ve always dreamed!

Be there to see the St. Louis Blues’ 2019 Championship Parade and Rally, which will begin Saturday, June 15 at noon in downtown St. Louis.

The parade begins at 18th and Market Street and will continue until Broadway. Immediately after the parade, Blues players, alumni, team executives and other special guests will lead a celebration under the Gateway Arch.