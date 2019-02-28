Washington, DC (KTRS) U.S. Senator from Missouri Roy Blunt is reintroducing a bi-partisan bill aimed at giving individuals more discretion in how they pay for health care, while also allowing them to save for future expenses.

The Responsible Additions and Increases to Sustain Employee Health Benefits, or RAISE Act, would nearly double the amount of money a family can contribute to Flexible Spending Accounts. It would also allow unused funds to roll over each year. The RAISE Act would increase the cap to $5,000 per year, while also allowing an extra $500 per each dependent above two. This would allow larger families to save more toward medical costs.

In addition, the RAISE Act eliminates the current ‘use it or lose it’ rule, and allows any unused funds to be perpetually rolled over.