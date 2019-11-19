Lincoln County, MO (KTRS) County Police Chief Jon Belmar says a body found in rural Lincoln County is likely that of 28-year-old Jennifer Rothwell, the woman who went missing 1 week ago today.

Police spent last night searching a wooded area around Highway 61 and KK near Cuivre River State Park after they say the missing woman’s husband, Beau Rothwell, began quote, “cooperating” with the investigation.

Beau Rothwell was charged with murder and evidence tampering last week in connection with his wife’s disappearance.

The body was found at around 11:30 P.M. Monday. DNA tests will be used to confirm the identity.