Renton, WA (AP) Newly released Boeing documents show company employees knew about problems with flight simulators for the now-grounded 737 Max jetliner and talked about misleading regulators. Boeing says the employee comments in emails and text messages released to Congress aren’t acceptable and don’t reflect the company. Boeing said the statements “raise questions about Boeing’s interactions with the FAA” in getting the simulators qualified. The 737 Max is still grounded after crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia that killed 346 people. Boeing is still working to update software and other systems on the plane to convince regulators to let it fly again.