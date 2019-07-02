Overland, MO (KTRS) Part of Overland is under a precautionary boil advisory.

According to Missouri American Water, a water main break at Lindbergh and Oak Forest Parkway Court prompted the advisory.

The advisory impacts roughly 230 customers, and is expected to last up to 48 hours. The water is safe for washing and bathing, but should be boiled for 3 minutes prior to consumption.

The impacted customers include residents of Oak Forest Spur Drive, Oak Forest Parkway Drive, Beckham Ridge Court, Willowbrooke Manors Court, Kennabrooke Court, Canon Ridge Drive, Liebrooke Court, Lindbergh Place Drive, Lindbergh Plaza Court.