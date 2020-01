Eureka, MO (KTRS) A precautionary boil advisory is in effect for Pevely Farms in southwest St. Louis County. The advisory affects roughly 90 residential customers and Pevely Farms Golf Club. A water main break and subsequent drop in water pressure is to blame. If you live in the impacted area, you will need to boil your water for at least 3 minutes prior to consumption, until further notice. Tap water is still okay for washing and bathing.