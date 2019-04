St. Louis, MO (KTRS) A precautionary boil order is in effect for parts of south city. The city says a broken pipe is to blame.

The boil order effects residents and businesses from Kingshighway extending west to the city limit between Gresham up to Manchester.

The water division has not detected any contamination, but says it issued the warning out of an abundance of caution. The order is expected to be lifted in the next 24 hours pending additional tests.