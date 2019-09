Sauget, IL (KTRS) A boil order is in effect for parts of the metro-east.

Illinois American water says a 20-inch water main broke on Monsanto Avenue in Sauget Thursday, and that repairs are being made.

Impacted customers are advised to boil their water for at least 5 minutes before consumption. The water is okay for washing and bathing.

The boil order is expected to last for roughly 48 hours.