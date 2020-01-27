Calabasas, CA (AP) The helicopter carrying Kobe Bryant and eight others that crashed outside Los Angeles was flying in foggy conditions considered dangerous enough that local police agencies grounded their choppers. Bryant’s helicopter plunged into a rugged hillside Sunday with an impact that scattered debris over an area the size of a football field and killed everyone aboard. The accident unleashed an outpouring of grief from admirers around the country who mourned the sudden loss of the all-time basketball great who spent his entire 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers.