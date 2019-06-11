St. Louis, MO (KTRS) If you’re looking for a place to watch game 7, you now have another option. The Blues and Cardinals announced Monday that Busch Stadium will host a watch party Wednesday night.
This comes after the Game 7 Watch Party at Enterprise Center sold out shortly after going on sale.
The One Nation Watch Party at Busch will take the place of the previous watch parties located on Market Street.
A limited number of $20 tickets will go on sale Tuesday at 2 P.M. at Cardinals.com. Proceeds will benefit Cardinals Care and Blues for Kids charities.