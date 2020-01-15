The Hague, Netherlands (AP) British Prince Harry and his wife Meghan’s desire to step away from royal duties have plunged the royal house into crisis. A quick look at the history of European royalty shows that some other royals have struggled to keep all their business activities above board, while others have managed just fine to combine business activities with royal duties. The Dutch king sometimes flies KLM jets and the British-American husband of a Swedish princess turned down a royal title so he could continue his work as a financier. But beware of trying to cash in on royal links.