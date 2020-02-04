The Iowa Democratic Party has released partial results of its kickoff presidential caucus after a long day of delay. The early results show former Midwestern Mayor Pete Buttigieg and fiery progressive Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders leading the opening contest in the party’s 2020 primary season. The results late Tuesday followed 24 hours of chaos as technical issues marred the contest, forcing state officials to apologize and raising questions about Iowa’s traditional place atop the presidential primary calendar. It’s still too early to call a winner, but the results so far are not good news for former Vice President Joe Biden, who’s shown in fourth place behind Sen. Elizabeth Warren.