St. Louis, MO (KTRS) The Cardinals’ home opener is finally here after a 24 hour rain delay.

The home opener was initially scheduled for Thursday, but was postponed due to the weather. Fans with tickets to Thursday’s game can use those same tickets for today. Fans who bought tickets to Thursday’s Official Pregame Party at Cardinals Nation will also be able to use those same tickets today.

Here is a schedule for Opening Day festivities:

9:00 a.m.

Select Ballpark Village venues open

9:30 – 11:45 a.m.

Opening Day Pep Rally at Ballpark Village

12:00 p.m

Busch Stadium Gates Open

2:30 p.m.

Pregame ceremonies begin with the famed Budweiser Clydesdale’s. Pregame ceremonies will be broadcast live on FOX Sports Midwest. Live pregame coverage will start at 1:30 p.m.

Introduction of Fredbird and Team Fredbird

2:35 p.m.

Introduction of 14 Hall of Famers via 2019 Ford Mustang Motorcade

Introduction of 2019 Cardinals Hall of Fame Induction Class

Recognition of Cardinals principal owner and CEO, Bill DeWitt, Jr.

Cardinals Opening Day Video on scoreboard

2:50 p.m.

Introduction of the St. Louis Cardinals via 2019 Ford F-250 Raptor motorcade

Introduction of the San Diego Padres

3:05 p.m.

Color Guard and American flag in Center Field courtesy of the service men and women of Scott Air Force Base and Fort Leonard Wood

National Anthem performed by Kennedy Holmes

3:07 p.m.

Flyover (weather permitting)

3:09 p.m.

Ceremonial First Pitch by Jason Isringhausen and Matt Morris

3:15 p.m.

First Pitch