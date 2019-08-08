The following is from St. Louis Police:

Relative to the three below robbery incidents that occurred yesterday, Detectives need assistance identifying this pictured suspect. While the vehicle was recovered in St. Louis County, the suspect is still at large. Anyone interested in a cash reward for their information and want to remain anonymous can call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

Incident: Robbery 1st Degree

Location: 300 block of S. Grand

Date/Time: 8/7/19 @ 1028

Victim: 22-year-old Asian Female

Suspect: Black Male, 20 to 30 years old, wearing a light grey hooded jacket, and white shorts/pants

Officers responded to a call for a “Hold Up” where the Victim stated she was sitting in her parked vehicle when the Suspect approached her in a silver two-door vehicle. The Suspect exited his vehicle, produced a handgun and demanded money from the Victim. The Victim complied and relinquished a cup containing money, and the Suspect fled in the same silver two-door vehicle. The Victim was not injured during this incident. The investigation is ongoing.

Incident: Robbery 1st Degree

Location: #1 Ikea Way

Date/Time: 8/7/19 @ 1115

Victim: 39-year-old White Female

Suspect: Black Male, 6’0 to 6’1, 150 to 160lbs, medium complexion, short hair, wearing a light-colored hooded sweatshirt and grey jogging pants

Officers responded to a call for a “Hold Up” where the Victim stated she parked in the parking garage at the above location and was exiting her vehicle when she was approached by the Suspect. The Suspect produced a handgun and demanded property from the Victim. The Victim complied and relinquished her purse containing money, IDs, and credit cards. The Suspect then entered a light-colored vehicle and fled the scene. The Victim was not injured during this incident. The investigation is ongoing.

Incident: Robbery 1st – Attempt

Location: 4929 Forest Park Ave (Laclede Parking Garage)

Date/Time: 8/7/19 @ 1205

Victim: 35-year-old White Female

Suspect: Black Male, early 20s, 6’0 to 6’3, short hair, wearing a gray sweatshirt and white shorts

Officers responded to a call for a “Hold Up – Attempt” where the Victim stated she was sitting in her parked vehicle in the parking garage at the above location when the Suspect approached in a silver vehicle and parked next to her. The Suspect exited his vehicle and began a conversation with the Victim. The Suspect then produced a handgun and demanded the Victim’s purse. The Victim stated she began screaming and did not relinquish her property. The Suspect re-entered the silver vehicle and fled the scene. The Victim was not injured during this incident. The investigation is ongoing.