St. Louis, MO (KTRS) A St. Louis man is charged after admitting he shot at a car carrying 3 children Tuesday morning.

25-year-old Mytavis Alexander is facing 2 counts of first degree domestic assault and other charges.

The incident occurred at around 10 when officers from the north county precinct were called to the 6800 block of Parker Road for a report of shots fired. The probable cause statement says that Alexander and the victim were in a romantic relationship for around 6 years and had one child together when they broke up Tuesday morning, sparking the incident.