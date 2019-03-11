ST. LOUIS (AP) — A 23-year-old man is charged in connection with the death of a woman who was stabbed before going to a nearby house to ask for help before she died.

Police received a call around 3:40 a.m. Monday that a suspicious person was banging on the door of a home. Officers found a woman with stab wounds.

The woman died at a hospital.

Prosecutors charged Derrick Sanders Jr. of Jennings with first-degree murder. He is jailed without bond.

Police say Sanders and the victim met the night before. He allegedly stabbed her after a verbal altercation.

Police closed the westbound lanes of I-70 for about two hours as part of the investigation.

Police have tentatively identified the victim, in her early 20s, but won’t release her name until relatives are notified.