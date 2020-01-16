(KTRS) 36 year old Antonio Taylor of the 2-thousand block of Merollis in St. Louis has been charged today by the St. Louis County Prosecutor’s office with first degree murder and armed criminal action in connection with the death of 40 year old Gary Flemings of the 82-hundred block of Davenport Drive in St. Louis. Fleming’s body was discovered in Kinloch on September 28. According to investigators the victim worked for the defendant who had accused the victim of stealing equipment including a lawn mower and leaf blower.