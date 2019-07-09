St. Louis County Police say two men are in custody in connection with the shooting deaths of five people in a north St. Louis County apartment building over the weekend. Terrance Wesley and Anthony Watkins (pictured) were charged with 5 counts of attempted robbery, 10 counts of armed criminal action, and 5 counts of first-degree murder, Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell announced Tuesday. The five deaths were reportedly drug related, but the exact motive is still under investigation. The male victims were between the ages of 37 and 65. Two of the victims were related.