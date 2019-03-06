St. Louis, MO (KTRS) The man accused of shooting an Amazon delivery driver at a St. Charles Target is now facing charges.

On Wednesday, the St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged 65-year-old Larry Thomlison with Assault 1st Degree Serious Physical Injury and Armed Criminal Action. He is being transferred from the St. Charles Police Department to the St. Charles County Department of Corrections where he will be held on a $100,000 cash only bond.

Police say Thomilson allegedly shot the 21-year-old victim in the parking lot of Target off of Mexico Road on Tuesday afternoon. The incident stemmed from an argument over the delivery driver parking in a handicap spot.

The victim was taken to an area hospital. At last report, he was in critical, but stable condition.