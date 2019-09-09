The following release is from the St. Louis County Police Department:

On July 9, 2019, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged suspect Dominic Yocco, 19 years

of age, of the 1600 block of Celerity Drive in Florissant, Missouri 63031, with four counts of Rape 1st Degree,

two counts of Assault 3rd Degree, two counts of Rape 2nd Degree, and Statutory Rape 1st Degree. A previous

mugshot of Yocco is attached. Yocco is not currently in custody.

The probable cause statement reads: A sixteen year old victim disclosed that Yocco had sex with her without her

consent on two separate occasions. Yocco held her down, slapped her, and had a firearm nearby. Yocco

additionally struck the victim in the face.

A fourteen year old victim disclosed that Yocco had sex with her when she was unconscious and that Yocco hit

and pinched her.

A thirteen year old victim and a fifteen year old victim disclosed that Yocco had sex with them when they were

unconscious.

Two fifteen year old victims disclosed that Yocco had sex with them without their consent.

Detectives from the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons conducted the

investigation and presented the case to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s office where the above

charges were issued.

The girls victimized by Yocco were known to him at the times of the incidents, which occurred between

November 17, 2016 and July 3, 2018.

Although no other victims have come forward at this time, the St. Louis County Police Department is asking if

anyone believes they may have been victimized by Yocco to call detectives at 314-615-5400.