A suspect has been charged in the September, 25th shoplifting incident at the Menards on Manchester Road in West St. Louis County. The suspect allegedly assaulted a man in the parking lot and hit a female Menards employee with her car while fleeing from the scene. The following press release is from St. Louis County Police.

On Tuesday, October 1, 2019, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued charges on

suspect Debbie Penn, 31 years of age, of the 11300 block of Momarte Lane, St. Louis, Missouri 63146,

for one count of Robbery First Degree, Armed Criminal Action, Stealing – Physically Taking, and

Assault Fourth Degree. Penn is being held on $250,000 “cash only” bond. A mugshot of Penn is

attached.

The probable cause statement reads: The defendant’s children were observed with a cart full of store

merchandise. The children were observed exiting the store, passing all points of purchase. The

children were observed loading the items into the defendant’s vehicle. The defendant was approached

by the victim and a witness as she got to her vehicle. Victim O’Neal took a picture of the defendant’s

vehicle. The defendant snatched Victim O’Neal’s cell phone from his hand and scratched Victim

O’Neal’s face in the process. The defendant did not return the phone to Victim O’Neal. Victim Arthur

stood in front of the defendant’s vehicle to prevent her from leaving the parking lot. The defendant

entered her vehicle and drove straight into Victim Arthur. Victim Arthur landed on top of the

defendant’s vehicle. The defendant drove away at a high rate of speed, throwing Victim Arthur to the

ground causing her to strike her head on the ground and render her unconscious. Victim Arthur

suffered multiple skull fractures and a brain bleed. A witness identified the defendant as the person

who took Victim O’Neal’s cell phone and struck Victim Arthur with her vehicle.

Detectives from the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons are

conducting the investigation.

