New York (AP) 2020 is being rung in around the globe. More than 1 million people descended on Sydney Harbour to see fireworks despite the wildfires ravaging other parts of Australia. In Hong Kong, revelers as well as pro-democracy protesters came out to usher in the new year. Russia held the world’s longest New Year’s celebrations, spread across 11 time zones. Samoa’s New Year’s Eve remembered the 81 lives lost in a measles epidemic while Pope Francis delighted tourists in St. Peter’s Square when he took a stroll. In Indonesia, revelers were warned not to get too close to an active volcano. And in New York, a throng gathered in Times Square for the iconic ball drop.