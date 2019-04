St. Louis, MO (KTRS) A child is recovering after being ejected from a vehicle in a hit-and-run accident in south city.

Shortly before 5:30 Sunday afternoon, an SUV ran a light and hit the vehicle the child was traveling in on South Broadway at Marceau, then drove off. The child was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police later tracked down the SUV on Telegraph Road. The female driver attempted to flee on foot, but was apprehended.