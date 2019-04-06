St. Charles, MO (KTRS) St. Charles Police say the two small children abducted early Friday morning have been found safe.

Police are now looking for the children’s father 24–year-old Fernando Marez-Casseas. St. Charles Police LT. Tom Wilkison says Marez-Casseas attacked the children’s mother before taking their children.

Marez-Casseas is believed to be driving a tan four door s.u.v. bearing partial MO or IL license, E15.

Possible suspects or associates are believed to be:

Fernando Marez-Carreaz is a hispanic male, age 24, 5’7″, 145 lbs, with brown hair and wearing blue t-shirt, black vest, dark blue jeans, and champion shoes. He has tattoos of the children’s names on both arms.

Unknown Name, a hispanic, male

By Glenn Fuselier

