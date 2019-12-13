Beijing, China (AP) Expectations of a U.S.-Chinese trade truce are rising, though Beijing accused Washington of unfairly attacking its economy.

A Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman said any deal to settle their 17-month-old tariff war must be “mutually beneficial, win-win.” President Donald Trump said in Twitter a deal was “very close,” but the Chinese spokeswoman gave no confirmation of that. Investors are hoping an interim deal will persuade Washington to postpone a planned tariff hike Sunday on $160 billion of Chinese imports.

China’s foreign minister complained Washington has imposed “unjustified restrictions and crackdowns” on the Chinese economy and trade.