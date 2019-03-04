Fulton, MO (AP) A mid-Missouri museum honoring Winston Churchill is launching its 50th anniversary celebration tomorrow with an art exhibit featuring the work of roughly 4,000 students.

Officials with America’s National Churchill Museum on the campus at Westminster College in Fulton say the art was inspired by Churchill’s famous “Iron Curtain” speech.

The longtime British prime minister delivered the speech at Westminster in 1946. The phrase “Iron Curtain” described the separation of Eastern Europe that was under Soviet Union rule. The artwork was painted by students from the Fulton area, along with Westminster faculty, staff, and students.

The exhibit is titled the “Special Relationship Project,” a phrase also coined by Churchill in the 1946 speech to describe the alliance between Great Britain and the U.S.