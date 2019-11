SIDNEY, NE (AP) — Bass Pro Shops says nearly 120 jobs at its Cabela’s operation in Sidney will be relocated to Bass Pro Shops’ headquarters in Springfield, Missouri.

The company announced Wednesday that employees who choose not to move to Springfield will be offered severance and outplacement aid.

Company spokesman Jack Wlezien says the relocation is “consistent with the company’s long-term commitment to efficiently provide the highest level of service.”

Wlezien said about 280 jobs will remain in Sidney after this latest move.

Cabela’s once employed around 2,000 people in Sidney a couple years before it was bought by Bass Pro Shops. The deal was completed in September 2017, and the number of jobs in Sidney was reduced from about 1,300 to about 400 after the deal.