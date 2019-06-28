St. Louis, MO (KTRS) U.S. Congressman Lacy Clay is taking steps that would allow high crime cities to have stricter gun laws.

The Democratic lawmaker from Missouri unveiled his proposed legislation during a Friday morning press conference at Children’s Hospital.

“In St. Louis and across this nation…we are faced with an ugly, obscene, inescapable truth…gun violence is a public health emergency.

“I’ve introduced H.R. 3435, the Local Public Health and Safety Protection Act, because like you, I’m tired of the violence. I’m tired of the excuses.” Clay said

“And I’m tired of our state legislature being either unable, or just too frightened, to do something about gun violence – because they’re being held hostage by the NRA.” Clay added.

State gun laws are often the same for low crime rural areas as they are for higher crime urban areas. This is action is an attempt for cities such as St. Louis to tighten gun laws without the approval of state lawmakers.

Under Clay’s proposed legislation, which he coauthored with Congresswoman Robin Kelly (D) Illinois; States should not prohibit or restrict a local government from:

• Requiring background checks for firearms purchases;

• Restricting the ability to carry a firearm in public places. Restricting the quantity and type of ammunition that an individual is allowed to purchase;

• Requiring gun owners to safely store their firearms, especially in households with children;

• And prohibiting the sale and transfer of certain types of especially deadly firearms and accessories, including semi-automatic assault weapons and large capacity ammunition magazines.