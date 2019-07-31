St. Louis, MO (KTRS) The Missouri Department of Conservation is educating the community on how to deal with the growing population of black bears in the state.

After being overhunted and almost completely eradicated in the late 1800’s, black bear numbers have been steadily increasing, with current estimates at over 800 bears statewide.

Conservation officials have been hosting information sessions across the state to educate the public.

The department recommends securing food sources, such as trash cans, to keep the bears away.