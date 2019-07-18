St. Louis County, MO (KTRS) Dozens of cooling centers have been set up throughout the region in response to the dangerous heat.

One of those is a 24 hour a day cooling center set up through St. Louis County and the Salvation Army. It will operate through September sixth and will offer meals, laundry facilities, and case management services. It’s located at the Salvation Army at 10740 Page Avenue.

Other shelters available throughout region during the excessive heat warning by calling the United Way at 2-1-1 or by clicking on the link below.

https://heatupstlouis.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/STL-City-County-Ill-Cooling-Sites-2019.pdf