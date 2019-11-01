St. Louis, MO (KTRS) A city police officer is charged following an officer-involved shooting that occurred back in August. 30-year-old Matthew EerNisse was charged Thursday with 1st degree assault.

Just before 4:30 in the morning on August 27th, a report of a carjacking went out via dispatch. Officer EerNisse spotted the vehicle in the 4900 block of Natural Bridge and pursued it until it crashed. The officer continued to pursue the suspect into the 5500 block of Chamberlin where the shooting occurred.

The 21-year-old suspect was taken to the hospital in critical condition.