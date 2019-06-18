St. Louis, MO (KTRS) A St. Louis police officer is suing the city after being shot by a fellow officer.

Officer Milton Green was shot while off duty in June of 2017. In a federal lawsuit filed Monday, Green alleges abuse by the department, and says he has suffered financially.

He was shot by Officer Christopher Tanner while Tanner and other officers were searching for suspects outside a north city home. Police were able to catch the suspects and charged them with a combined 31 felonies, but all charges were later dropped by the Circuit Attorney’s office.