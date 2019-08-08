St. Louis, MO (KTRS) Body cameras are now being phased in at all 8 St. Louis County Police precincts. Almost 700 officers will be outfitted with the cameras between now and the end of the year.

The cameras are designed to begin recording when an officer runs, falls, or draws his gun – as well as when gunfire is detected. The cameras can also be manually activated, and upload videos immediately to cloud servers to prevent officers from editing them.

Funds from Prop P are being used to pay for the cameras. Prop P was sold to voters as a tax hike to fund pay increases for police officers.