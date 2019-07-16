St. Louis, MO (KTRS) The St. Louis Port Authority says it will seek proposals to develop the defunct Jamestown Mall site. At a North County Town Hall Meeting Monday, members of the community asked questions about the future of the site.

Representatives from the St. Louis Board of Economic Development said that the brush should be cleared and the grass mowed in the coming weeks.

The county had selected NorthPoint Development to develop the 1.2-million-square-foot property near Highways 67 and 367, but the contract was never executed.