St. Louis, MO (KTRS) Friends and family are mourning the loss of Craig Akers, the father of Shawn Hornbeck. He died July 15th at the age of 57 following a battle with cancer.

Many remember Shawn Hornbeck from the “Missouri Miracle”, when he was found 4 years after he went missing. Hornbeck was abducted while riding his bike in 2002 near his home in Richwoods, Missouri and held in a Kirkwood apartment until he was found with another missing child, Ben Ownby.

Michael Devlin was convicted in the abductions.

Craig Akers leaves behind Shawn, 2 daughters, a brother, his wife, Pam, and his parents.