St. Louis, MO (KTRS) The Creve Coeur man accused of killing his wife then dumping her body in rural Lincoln County is expected to appear in court Monday.

28-year-old Beau Rothwell has a hearing Monday in the murder of his wife, 28-year-old Jennifer Rothwell. She was reported missing back on November 12th from the couples’ home in the 12000 bock of Northwinds Drive. Her body was found near Troy, Missouri, after Beau Rothwell began cooperating with police. According to the probable cause statement, Beau Rothwell was caught on surveillance video buying bleach and carpet cleaner. Police later found bleach-soaked bloody carpet in the couples home.

He has been charged with second-degree murder and evidence tampering in her death. Jennifer Rothwell was 6 weeks pregnant at the time of her death.