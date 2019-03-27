St. Louis, MO (KTRS) Investigators are working to determine the cause of a 4-alarm fire at a south city museum Tuesday night.

The fire broke out just before 7 P.M. at the Karpeles Manuscript Library in Compton Heights. St. Louis Fire Department responded, and found the rear of the building engulfed. Roughly 80 firefighters worked the blaze, with additional units on standby.

The fire was extinguished shortly after 9 P.M. No injuries were reported.

The museum houses historical documents, such as the first draft of the Bill of Rights – as well as St. Louis’ application with the National League for a professional baseball team.

