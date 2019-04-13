Clayton, MO (KTRS) The defendant in the Show-Me’s murder trial has taken a plea deal.

Attorneys for Neal Myers agreed to plead guilty to involuntary manslaughter for the death of Scott Beary. The judge sentenced Myers to five years in prison. Defense attorneys said it’s likely Myers will spend anywhere from six months to two years in prison since he’s already served more than a year.

The shooting happened in February 2018 in the Florissant restaurant after Myers and Beary had got into a physical altercation after an argument about dogs.

Myers admitted to shooting and killing Beary, but claimed it was in self-defense.