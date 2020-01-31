(AP) Delta Air Lines and American Airlines are suspending all flights between the U.S. and China as the coronavirus outbreak spreads. United Airlines is suspending flights to three big Chinese cities but will continue flying to Hong Kong. The move follows a State Department warning against travel to China. American says it is suspending flights beginning Friday through March 27. Delta and United said their actions will take effect Feb. 6 to allow time for customers in China to leave the country. Several European airlines had already suspended service to China.