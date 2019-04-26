Jefferson City, MO (KTRS) The Missouri Department of Conservation finds more deer with Chronic Wasting Disease, but notes that the disease remains rare in the state.

41 new positive test results for CWD have been confirmed following its sampling and testing of more than 32,000 free-ranging Missouri deer during its 2018-2019 disease-surveillance efforts. This brings Missouri’s total CWD detections to 116 since 2012.

The department will again require mandatory sampling of deer harvested during the opening weekend of the fall firearms deer season, November 16th and 17th, in and around counties where the disease has been recently found.