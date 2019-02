St. Louis, MO (KTRS) Dozens of schools are dismissing classes early on Friday in response to the winter weather.

School Closings 02/15/2019

Apprende High School | CLOSING AT 12:00 PM

Apprende Private School | CLOSING AT 12:00 PM

Arcadia Valley R 2 | CLOSED

B.W. Robinson State School | CLOSED

Bismarck R 5 Schools | CLOSED

CBC High School | Early Dismissal

Carondelet Leadership Academy | CLOSING AT 12:30pm

Centerville R 1 Schools | CLOSED

Chaminade College Prep. | CLOSING AT 12:30 PM

Children’s Ctr. at St. Andrews UMC | CLOSING AT 3:00 PM

Christian Academy of St. Louis | Preschool CLOSING AT 1:00 PM

Christian Outreach School | CLOSING AT 12:00 PM

East St. Louis District 189 | Early Dismissal

Franklin County R 2 | CLOSING AT 11:30 AM

Fredericktown R 1 | CLOSED

Immanuel Lutheran School Olivette | CLOSING AT 11:30 AM

Iron County C 4 | CLOSED

Kingston K 14 | CLOSED

Living Word Christian School | Early Dismissal

Mapaville State School | CLOSING AT 12:00 PM

Meramec Valley R 3 | Early Dismissal

Nerinx Hall High School | Early Dismissal

New Day in Hillsboro | CLOSED

New Haven School District | CLOSING AT 12:00 PM

New Life Christian School Bridgeton | CLOSING AT 1:00 PM

Nextstep for Life C.S.S. | CLOSED

Our Lady Queen of Peace House Springs | CLOSING AT 11:30 AM

Ozark Hills State School | CLOSED

Richwoods R 7 | CLOSED

Rossman School | CLOSING AT 12:00 PM

SIUE Head Start/Early Head Start SIUE ESTL Charter HS Closed | CLOSING AT 12:00 PM

SLCC – Forest Park | CLOSED

St. Frances Cabrini Academy | CLOSING AT 12:00 PM

St. Joachim School Old Mines | CLOSING AT 10:30Am

St. Louis Priory School | CLOSING AT 12:30 PM

Ste. Genevieve Co. R 2 | CLOSING AT 11:00 AM

Steelville MO R 3 | CLOSED

Sunrise R 9 | CLOSING AT 12:10 PM

The Lead School | CLOSING AT 12:00 PM

Troy R 3 Schools | Early Dismissal – see website for times

Valley R 6 | CLOSED

Washington Co. Handicapped Center | CLOSED

Washington Public Schools | Early Dismissal

West St. Francois County | CLOSED

Winfield R 4 | Early Dismissal