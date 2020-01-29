Jefferson City, MO (AP) Missouri officials say parents who no longer qualify for government health care but do not then sign up their children separately are partly to blame for the drop in children’s Medicaid coverage. Roughly 100,000 children lost coverage through the program between January 2018 and December 2019. Rep. David Wood says families dropped off the program after renewed efforts to check eligibility in 2018. He says some didn’t reapply for their children to be covered separately, even if their kids likely would have qualified. Democrats have been complaining about the drop in coverage for months.