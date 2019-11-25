Earl Cox Pleads Not Guilty In Angie Housman Murder Case

St. Charles County, MO (KTRS) The suspect in the 1993 murder of 9-year-old Angie Housman pleaded not guilty during an arraignment hearing on Monday morning. Earl Cox waived his right to appear during the hearing in a St. Charles County courtroom. Instead his defense attorney entered the not guilty plea on his behalf.

In October, a St. Charles County grand jury indicted Earl Cox on one count of first-degree murder and one count of sex abuse. The St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office had already charged Cox with the crimes back in June. The independent grand jury also examined the evidence and issued its own indictment. A trial date could be set during a case management hearing scheduled for February 24.

The courtroom was filled with family members and friends of the St. Ann girl. Many were tearful as the left the courtroom, including Angie’s grandmother, Jeanette Bone.

“It’s hard. I think he’s a coward. I think he’s monster. I think he needs to be locked up forever.” said Jeanette Bone.

Angie’s cousin, Melanie Martin, says she’s not surprised Cox didn’t appear in court.

“I kind of didn’t expect him to, but we were hoping because we wanted to see the monster who did this to our family. We really did and that’s why were here to see the person who would do this to a 9-year-old.” said Martin.

Ron Bone, Angie’s stepfather also attended the arraignment. Bone claimed that investigators had accused him of having a connection with Cox.

“In a way I still think they think I have something to do with it, but I don’t. I mean they know exactly where I’ve been.” said Ron Bone after the hearing.

DNA is credited with leading investigators to Cox in Housman’s murder. Back in June, St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney Tim Lohmar filed charges of kidnapping, first-degree murder, and rape against Cox.

Lohmar said DNA discovered on pieces of Angie’s underwear led to investigators to Cox.

Housman disappeared on November 18,1993 after getting off of the school bus in St. Ann. Nine days later on November 27, two days after Thanksgiving, two hunters found the little girl’s body tied to a tree in the Busch Wildlife area in St. Charles County.