St. Louis, MO (KTRS) An elderly man is dead after a house fire in north St. Louis.

Firefighters were called to the burning home in the 3800 block of North 22th Street at just after 2 a.m. Thursday. Firefighters were able to rescue the 92-year-old victim, but he died after being rushed to the hospital. The victim’s name hasn’t been released.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.