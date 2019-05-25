(KTRS) St. Louis MO Several shootings across North St. Louis has police busy this Memorial Day weekend. Three people are recovering after being shot at Midtown Sports Bar on Prairie Avenue Friday night. One man was shot in the chest, a woman was shot in the leg, and another man was shot in the neck.

Metropolitan police say around 10:30 p.m. three people were shot in the 5600 block of Acme. One man was fatally shot in the head in that shooting.

Five other people were shot in four different altercations in North St. Louis including two early Saturday morning. No information on arrests, suspects, or motives in any of these shootings.

Sidebar: The teenage girl who was fatally shot in the 3200 block of Hartford Thursday morning is identified as Kristina Curry of the 3100 block of Oregon. Police say Curry died from multiple gunshot wounds. Investigators are asking anyone with information in this fatal shooting to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.

By Glenn Fuselier