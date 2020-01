St. Louis, MO (KTRS) A man is in custody after becoming unruly on an American Airlines flight headed to New York.

Flight 2434, which originated in Phoenix, was carrying 118 passengers and 6 crew when a 44-year-old man became unruly – forcing the plane to make an emergency landing at Lambert Tuesday. The plane landed without incident and taxied to the gate where officers took the man into custody.

The plane then returned to the skies, bound for JFK airport.