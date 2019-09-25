Edmundson, MO (KTRS) An endangered person advisory is in effect for a missing St. Louis County girl.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, the Edmundson Police issued the advisory for 16-year-old Gabrielle Yonko after she went missing from the 4400 block of Dothan Dr. just before 9 P.M. Tuesday.

Yonko is described as a white female, 4 feet 11 inches tall, 140 pounds with blond hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a St. Louis Blues T-shirt and black leggings. She could be traveling to Chicago in a black 2008 Lexus LS with Washington License plate number BEC-5322.

If you have any information, please contact the Edmundson Police Department at 314-427-8000.