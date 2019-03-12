St. Louis County, MO (KTRS) An Endangered Person Advisory is in effect for a missing Florissant man.

Police say 27-year-old Andre Walker hasn’t been seen since Monday night. He suffers from seizures and a traumatic brain injury, and is without necessary medication. He also has been diagnosed with mental disorders, including schizophrenia.

Walker is described as African-American, 5′ 9″ in height, weighing 190 lbs, with black hair, brown eyes, and a medium complexion. He was last seen wearing a black coat, a black shirt, gray sweatpants, and gray shoes.

Anyone with any information should 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.